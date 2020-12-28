Jerrika Karlae Accuses Young Thug Of Abuse While Announcing Breakup

Young Thug’s ex-fiancée, Jerrika Karlae, has made some serious accusations against the Atlanta rapper.

Jerrika Karlae initially turned down Young Thug when they met at Gucci Mane’s studio more than five years ago. “I guess I was too street or something. Then the second time we met in Miami and she was with her boyfriend, the little ballplayer guy and his little friends, the built and stuff,” Thug told Vlad TV after he and the female emcee got engaged in 2015. According to Jerrika, the “Franchise” rapper wooed her with his words, but she is saying something quite different now.

“Single 2021…” Jerrika wrote in a tweet before following it up with another that read, “Why misuse and abuse something or someone, why not leave them be! That’s some narcissistic s***. You behind the scenes painting pictures of me, like ima f***ed up individual… when you the devil.” Thug has yet to respond to the Twitter posts from the “Shut Up and Listen” rapper, nor confirmed whether they are through, but others on social media made sure to share their support for the swimsuit range designer, who appreciated it by writing, “F*** out my mentions, if you support anything other than my happiness f*** off and unfollow me.”

single 2021… — IG : OKAYKARLAE (@OkayKarlae) December 27, 2020

The apparent trouble in paradise comes as a surprise to many fans who believed that Thug and Jerrika had one of the most solid relationships in the game. The 27-year-old recently shared in an interview with Fox Soul’s The Mix that Young Thug once bought out the entire inventory of her swimwear collection in an attempt to motivate her.

fuck out my mentions , if you support anything other than my happiness fuck off and unfollow me — IG : OKAYKARLAE (@OkayKarlae) December 27, 2020

Ppl that go out they way to show other ppls flaws to make themselves look better scare me ? — IG : OKAYKARLAE (@OkayKarlae) December 27, 2020

ain’t going back and forth about shit that happened three years ago , 2020 came with a lot of problems! Imagine worrying about the past ! — IG : OKAYKARLAE (@OkayKarlae) December 28, 2020