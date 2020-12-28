Big Sean Taken on Role As Detroit Pistons Creative Director Of Innovation

Big Sean is flexing his creative muscles in the sports world.

Big Sean might have taken a bit of time out of the spotlight, but he has spent 2020 letting the world know that he is back in the game in more ways than one. Earlier this year, he dropped Detroit 2, his highly anticipated sequel to his Detroit mixtape. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with features from big names such as Lil Wayne, Nas, Benny the Butcher, and Megan Thee Stallion.

It seems Sean is continuing to do big things all the way through the end of this year now that he has been announced as the Detroit Pistons creative director of innovation.

Sean and the Pistons broke the news on Tuesday, December 22nd, with the NBA team tweeting, “A dream come true for a lifelong Pistons fan: @BigSean is the @DetroitPistons’ new creative director of innovation.” Sean’s new position is expected to include several roles, including advising on the franchise’s cultural and aesthetic choices as well as helping to design merchandise and mold the fan experience at games. Sean is known for his dedication to the Detroit sports team and expressed his surprise and gratitude over the new position during an interview with The Undefeated.

“It was really something I threw out in the universe one day,” the rapper explained. “I mentioned it, like, ‘Man, they need to give me a job!’, talking about the Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers, or Lions. I’m a huge Detroit fan. I’m ride or die with it. I’ve always said that, but especially with the Pistons. It’s crazy that it happened like this. I’m just truly grateful!”

Big Sean went on to say that he is looking forward to creating a vision for the team and bringing that plan to fruition, adding, “I’ll creatively come up with ideas for us to look good and have fun and, you know, to culturally put our best foot forward.”