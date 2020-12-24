Meek Mill Moved Father To Tears With Massive Christmas Treats

Meek Mill is sharing the Christmas spirit with thirty-five (35) Philadelphia families who he surprised with gifts for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The Philly rapper has been using his platform to help many, including recently donating to struggling families during thanksgiving and also helping to fund a million-dollar scholarship program for at-risk children who will be able to attend private school as they pursue their education as well as receive technological support and equipment immediately for online school learning.

On Wednesday, a truck pulled up to the homes of each family in order to support social distancing guidelines. As the gifts were delivered, Meek Mill directly called the families via facetime as he wished them Merry Christmas and checked in on them.

According to Meek’s team, the gifts were sent to families impacted by the broken criminal justice system. In videos shared on Instagram, kids from a variety of ages in one family oohed and ahh’d at the gift boxes as they each collected one.

The act of kindness was done in conjunction with the non-profit organization Reform Alliance, Sports giant Puma, and food delivery service – Go Puff along with Docu Vault. The children received MacBook Air laptops, Ipads, Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, baby clothes, Xbox Series X gaming consoles, gift cards, and a variety of toys for their Christmas gifts.

In a video Meek Mill FaceTime the young men, and he asked if they were good and enjoying their early Christmas presents. “I wanted to stop through and say wassup let yall know we appreciate yall. Take the gifts, hold it down, do what yall do, stay good in school…keep doing yall thing. All love.”

An emotional parent expressed his gratitude to the Philly rapper. “Thank you so much for blessing my babies. I’m out of words, you know, man I really appreciate it, we tried to ensure they straight for Christmas and ain’t know how I was gonna do it and you did it.”

Meanwhile, fans praised the rapper for his generosity, especially during the corona virus pandemic, which has devastated families financially and left many on the brink of starvation and homelessness.