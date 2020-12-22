I-Octane Responds To Backlash For Posting Disturbing Video Of Woman Abusing Baby

I-Octane is addressing criticism he’s been getting after posting a very disturbing video on Instagram of a woman allegedly trying to kill a baby.

Even though I-Octane insists he was seeking to highlight the issue of child abuse, fans disagree with his methods. Early this morning, I-Octane posted a video with very sensitive and jarring content, which showed a traumatizing incident in which a mother was seen trying to suffocate her six-month-old child. It seems that his intentions were to highlight the gory case but fans are still upset at how he went about seeking to highlight the issue. Thankfully the baby is in stable condition at a hospital in Mississippi. The mother has since been charged with felony child abuse and given a US $1.5 million bond.

I-Octane posted the video with the caption, “ IF YOU DONT HAVE A STRONG HEART PLEASE DONT WATCH DIS VIDEO JAH JAH…..2020 IS A DIFFERENT YEAR STAR….. THIS GYAL A KILL OFF R 6 MONTH OLD BABY BECAUSE DI MAN WEH SHE BREED FOR WENT COME ON A DATE WITH IS WIFE…. JAH JAH…. DEM SAY WHO FEELS IT KNOWS IT SO I DONT KNOW WHAT SHE’S GOING TRU R WHAT A RUN TRU R HEAD BUT UNNU TELL ME IF A WICKED SHE WICKED R A FOOL SHE FOOL…….. “

He continued, “PLUS DI NEXT THING WHY WOULD YUH VIDEO THIS AND POST DIS… JAH JAH…. SO REALLY DI MAN YUH A KILL OFF DI BABY FAH R A CLOUT SHE A LOOK CAUSE ME NUH GET IT A RASS….. NUFF PEOPLE AGO ASK MI WHY MI POST DIS… MEK MI TELL UNNU DIS BEFORE UNNU ASK MI DAT S*IT…. A DEM THINGS YAH WI FAMOUS PEOPLE FI A USE WI PLATFORM AND HIGHLIGHT [ NOT DIS ONE BAGGA RASS MIX UP] MI VEX YUH F*CK WHEN MI WATCH DIS.”

He was clearly passionate about the incident and wanted justice to be swift. He has since defended his intentions as fans accused him of simply doing it for the publicity. He explained that he felt even more hurt being a parent himself. He responded to fans criticism by advising them to come off his page.

“Better unno come off a mi page and unfollow…mi nuh run down followers. My page, a di realest thing dem mi a go put pon dis… A better seh if a did f*&king mix up mi did post and who a obeah bloodcl*$t who and who a chat who di whole a unno woulda run wid it. A dis yah ting yah we fi use we platform and do; highlight some a di f#*kery dem weh a gwaan out deh,” he said.

He continued on to say, “Mi have mi pickney dem enuh and any one a dem mother do dat mi a charge fi bloodcl*#t murder. Sometimes di truth hurt…we haffi highlight the truth, so she nuh kill di pickney one next time cause di pickney barely f*&king survive… Unno have kids out deh and unno have nanny and dem something deh, people will f**k up unno pickney dem… So who nuh like it and a talk bout unfollow, s**k unno muma and unfollow cause unno a unfollow fi righteousness.”

According to Mississipi news site WLBT, the Lauderdale County deputies arrested the woman, 24-year-old Kiana Ruffin, of Marion, and she has been charged with felony child abuse. The Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun described the videos as unbearable to watch. “The videos were made by her and show the child being suffocated. We have made sure the child has received medical attention,” Calhoun said. Calhoun added that it was one of the worst cases he’s ever seen. The abusive mother was eventually slapped with 18 additional counts of felony child abuse. She is now facing 20 counts, which carry a bond of US $75,000 each.

Do you agree with I-Octane’s method to highlight this disturbing issue?