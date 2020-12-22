First “Coming 2 America” Trailer Features Mystikal & Mark Ronson Music

Mystikal and Mark Ronson’s music is featured in the new Coming 2 America trailer.

It has been well over thirty years since the comedy classic Coming to America was released, featuring the multi-faceted talents of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall. Now, the legendary film is finally getting its sequel and bringing back the original cast members as well as a few new faces from the modern era of entertainment. The official trailer dropped on Tuesday, December 22nd, and features the upbeat sounds of Mystikal and Mark Ronson with their collaborative track, “Feel Right”. With release plans adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on March 5th, 2021.

The trailer opens with a stunning view of the fictional country of Zamunda and the castle of Prince Akeem and King Jaffe Joffer, played by Eddie Murphy and James Earl Jones. With his father’s health failing, Prince Akeem is tasked with going back to America to find his estranged son.

He and his servant, Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, are shown returning the barbershop in Queens where they originally experienced American trash talking in the first movie. Hall and Murphy are shown portraying multiple characters with hilarity and ease, proving they haven’t lost one bit of their comedy chops over the last few decades.

Wesley Snipes has also been added to the cast, playing General Izzi and the father of Bopoto, played by Teyana Taylor. Other stars expected to make cameos include Rick Ross, Rotimi, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Michael Blackson. The film was originally expected to debut this month, and while fans are disappointed that they will have to wait even longer for the highly anticipated sequel, the postponement has only generated more excitement for the project. Thankfully, movies are finding a way to make it to fans despite the many limitations of this difficult year.