Gwen Stefani Performs Reggae Joint ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ At Global Citizen Prize

Gwen Stefani performed her newly released reggae joint “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” at the Global Citizen Prize.

International superstar Gwen Stefani is once again associating herself with the glorious genre of reggae music with her latest single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” The title of the track is quite fitting since it’s Stefani’s first solo release since 2016. The track is all about her wonderful comeback story the 51-year-old is looking to undertake. Stefani is no stranger to the genre, having secured two Grammy wins as a result of tracks laced with sounds from Jamaica.

Those wins were garnered while she was the lead singer of the American pop-punk band No Doubt. They secured a Grammy win for the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2003 for “Hey Baby,” which featured Jamaican dancehall sensation Bounty Killer. A year later, the group teamed up with Jamaican entertainer Lady Saw for “Underneath It All” which also secured a win in the same category.

“Let Me Reintroduce Myself” was first introduced to her fans on last Monday’s edition of The Voice, on which she is a judge. The song topped the US iTunes sales chart within the first 24 hours of its release and charted in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Brazil.

The song comes as a part of a brand new album in the works however, there is no date on when it will be released even though she “has about 19 or 20 songs already written.”

The singers further explained in a press conference that the “song is a way of saying I’m back with new music” and that “the idea was to write a song that had a bit of a nostalgic feeling to it, so I think musically it reminds you of back in the day, going back to where I started musically which was with Ska and Reggae.”