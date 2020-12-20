Blueface Manager Wack 100 Gets Into Brutal Brawl In Parking Lot

The Game and Blueface’s Manager Wack 100 was attacked and managed to stop two men from beating him following what he says is a racist attack by four men.

In a video online, Wack 100 can be seen getting physical as two white men corner him and throw punches at him. However, he managed to flatten one of the men with a right hook to his temple while another continued to pace and antagonize him. Wack 100 did not give in as he was agile on his feet and kept his defenses up as the men rushed at him from different directions.

While addressing the video, Wack 100 said he was in fear for his life and defended himself – “I was the victim, it was 2 on me and 2 approaching skin heads- Im just not going for it been doing this way to [sic] long.”

He added that black folks need to be aware of their surroundings and be careful “to all black people be careful they are plotting and will try to attach you when they think your vulnerable- as a black man I was in fear for my life so I defended my self. Now they have called the police playing vitim. ThankGod somebody pulled ut a camera that new [sic] somebody I knew. Stay ready we are under attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, his video was taken down by Instagram for going against community guidelines. According to the screenshot of the report from IG, the post was removed for bullying of harassment. Wack 100 said, “So I get attacked and I get bullied & harassed – @instagram when a black man is being killed or choked out it stays but when a black man is being attacked and wins it’s against your rules. Black on black post stays guess that’s cool right,” he says as he calls out Instagram for their inconsistent and hypocritical stance.