Shenseea In The Studio Previews New Track “Upset” Prod. By Jordan Chimney

Shenseea got some fire coming.

Shenseea is raising the temperature as she previews her new song Upset, which has a vibe! The song is produced on the Style A Style Riddim by celebrity producer Jordan Chimney. The riddim tracklist features Ding Dong, Jahmiel, Jahvillani, Kemar Highcon, Konshens, Moyann, Craig Voicemail, Tarrus Riley, Teejay, and Zagga.

The full track has been previewed on Audio Mack.

Shenseea released a video on her IG of her vibing in the studio with her manager Romeich, along with other colleagues. The video was captioned, “Y’all really thought I wasn’t gonna be on this riddim? Drop it?” She asked.

She also received “fawud” from the likes of Denyque, who told her to drop the song asap, while Ding Dong Ravers also told her “chap ddem mi sista.”

Even Vybz Kartel’s common-law wife Shorty and Demarco seemed to like the song. The short clip, which is less than a minute, has been almost 328k times. Shenseea herself looks fabulous in a baby blue two-piece biker shorts set that fits her curves snuggly.

Romeich seemed to be having too much fun as he wipes his friend with Wray and Nephew white rum as Shenseea sings that she doesn’t care about badmind people.