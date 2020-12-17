Ja Rule Says His ICONN App Nothing Like Fyre Festival App

Ja Rule is clearing up concerns around his ICONN App.

The Fyre Festival scandal was one that Ja Rule had to take considerable time to distance himself from. It also meant he would have to convince his fans that he didn’t try to fleece them, as was the common misconception after that debacle. In the end, the festival’s CEO, Billy McFarland, was sentenced to six years in prison for two counts of wire fraud and the forfeiture of US$26 million.

Following the sentence, even though Ja Rule was exonerated, considering he was the co-founder of Fyre Festival, his reputation took a huge hit. His arch-nemesis 50 CENT also used the opportunity to pounce. Now it seems after some time for self-reflection Jah Rule is making his way back into the limelight, and his latest endeavor is a new app. He spoke with HipHopDX about his latest idea and how he thinks it could change the game.

He said that the tech space has given him a creative feeling again and that he enjoys the experimental part of the process. “Will this work? Will people like this how me and my niggas like this?’ It’s like we got a secret. We about to let this secret loose to the world,” he said.

He added that the most exciting part was that he felt he was creating something good for hip hop culture and revealed that the name of the app is ICONN, which he swears is different from anything else on the market right now.

His media and tech company I.C.E. Corp. is behind ICONN. He explained that the app allows its creators and users to connect closer to artists.

He said that he kept the company’s name because he believed it was time to put the whole Fyre Festival thing behind him. He continued on to say that the ICONN app was created to once again give artists the power. “When I say ‘us,’ I’m speaking of my artists’ power. My friends there. Giving us back out power in a lot of ways. Allowing us to monetize our brand, monetize our content where these other platforms don’t do it,” he said.

His app has several features that can help an artist make money virtually, like being able to charge for a Live. While unconventional, he believes that the pandemic has brought a great opportunity for more virtual ways to make money.

Lil Jon, Trina, and Funk Flex have all showed their support for the app by appearing on the ICONN official website. He also explained how the money could start rolling in for artists.

“Cardi B and Offset having their muthaf$%kin Christmas party. Everybody going to be there! They’re charging a dollar for you to get in. You don’t know this. Peep this — they don’t announce that they’re charging for it. You’re scrolling through your feed and you see the lock on the picture that says, ‘Cardi and Offset’s Christmas Bash!’ That sets off your fu%&ing curiosity antenna! Why is it locked?!? What do you mean I can’t see this? How much is it? You hit it. To unlock this Live, it’s a dollar. Man, f$%k it! I got a dollar. What y’all doing? Now, do you see the thought process behind it?”