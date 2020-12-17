Drake Is The Michael Jackson Of Hip Hop, Says The Game

The Game says Drake is the only artist alive with more No.1 hip-hop albums than him.

It’s an indisputable fact that Drake is one of the most famous artists in the world. The Canadian rapper, who has been in the entertainment industry since he acted on popular teen drama Degrassi, has been a growing success ever since his transition into hip-hop. Today Drake is the artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries ever, the most Top 10 entries, and the most Top 40 entries on the chart.

At the same time, almost everything the man touches goes number one, including every studio album he has ever released. There are only a few artists who compare, and according to The Game, Drake is the only artist whose track record can rival his. The former G-Unit rapper says the “God’s Plan” rapper is the Michael Jackson of hip-hop.

In an interview with “L.A. Leakers” on Power 106, Game was discussing a potential Verzuz battle with 50 Cent when he began touting Drake as an “amazing” rapper who is just “different.” “There’s only one artist alive that has more No. 1 hip-hop albums than me and that’s Drake,” The Game said before telling the interviewers that they can fact check it because it’s “googleable.”

“I got 10 No. 1 albums and I think Drake has 10 and his last effort [Dark Lane Demo Tapes] was 11,” he continued. “And I’m not saying I’m better than Drake or… No, Drake is amazing. He’s like the Michael Jackson of hip-hop. There’s no writer, there’s no artist like Drake. He different bro. Everything Drake does is amazing.”

“He gets on an unsigned artist’s record, the unsigned artist becomes a major artist. He puts out songs that women love to death, that you love… it’s just Drizzy,” The Game added. The Compton rapper, who collaborated with Drake on the track “100” in 2015, is not the only person who has recently compared Drizzy to MJ. Fat Joe also said that the Toronto rapper is like the Michael Jackson of this generation, stating that “Every song he does goes No. 1. He’s just like the Michael Jackson of this time.”

Drake has a joint track with the late King of Pop in his discography titled “Don’t Matter To Me” from his 2018 album Scorpion. Do you agree that Drake and Michael Jackson are twinning?