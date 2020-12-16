Jeezy’s Fiancée Jeannie Mai Shared Details How She “Almost Died”

Jeezy’s fiancée Jeannie Mai had a severe health scare last month, and she has now revealed just how serious it actually was.

Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars was in its 8th week when it was announced on the morning of the live show that Jeannie Mai would have to immediately pull out of the competition due to illness. The television host was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which resulted in it being difficult to breathe due to inflammation and swelling of the cartilage above the windpipe known as the epiglottis. Jeannie required urgent surgery for the condition and has now revealed how close she was to dance her very last dance.

Explaining in a YouTube video how she had experienced a sore throat on the day but continued with her plans, which included dance rehearsal and a shoot where she sat under a cold air-conditioner, Jeannie said, “What I was dancing with was a numb neck because I couldn’t feel anything when it was really closing up. My throat was 60 percent closed. It was numb, but it was closed. After I went home, I wrote a letter to Jeezy and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to bed at like 9:30. I feel terrible. Please pray for me because I think that if I don’t make it through this.”

The co-host of The Real then woke up gasping for air and tried to take some aspirin to reduce the swelling, but found that she could not swallow the pill.

The 41-year-old, who is engaged to the “Soul Survivor” rapper, has since made a full recovery and is back on the talk show, as well as social media. She revealed that she was not able to eat during her recovery, which resulted in her losing 15 pounds of muscle.