Eminem Inspired By Barrack Obama Cosigning His Classic “Lose Yourself”

Eminem says he is inspired by former President Barrack Obama cosigning “Lose Yourself.”

Detroit rapper Eminem has long been considered one of the greatest rappers of all time. He’s now being praised by one man who knows a thing or two about greatness, former US President Barack Obama. The Obamas’ love for music has been witnessed in their yearly list of tracks that have helped to shape their lives or bring them enjoyment.

Just last week, he launched an Instagram series to run along with his memoir A Promised Land. The memoir will center around his days as the president of the United States of America, along with the build-up to the great historical moment. In the most recent clip, Obama opened up about the power of hip hop and how he used it to focus and stay true to the task at hand during his 2008 campaign.

“When I needed some inspiration on the presidential campaign I often turned to music,” Obama says. “It was rap that got my head in the right place. Two songs especially: Jay-Z‘s ‘My 1st Song’ and Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’.

“Both were about defying the odds and putting it all on the line,” he continued. He then transitioned into a mini-Eminem, as he attempted a few lines from the Marshall Mathers track. “Lose Yourself” was released in 2002 as a part of the soundtrack for Eminem’s biopic 8 Mile.

Eminem finally caught up to the shout-out from the former president and showed his gratitude by resharing the clip to his story along with a prayer emoji.

