Cardi B Shares Sexy Lingerie Treat For Offset For His 29th Birthday

Cardi B is ensuring that Offset has the best birthday, and the flamboyant Libra is not keeping it a secret how she plans to do so. In her latest post on IG shared a steamy video of what she had in store for her husband. “It’s going down tonight for daddy Bparty !!! “BELLY VIBES” ITS A GANGSTA PARTYYYY,” she wrote.

In a post on Instagram, Cardi B wished her husband of two years a happy birthday, “Happy Birthday hubs, I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart.”

She added, “thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1), let’s turn it up tonight!” Offset is seen kissing Cardi’s neck and shoulders as she videos. He also gropes his wife’s body as Cardi smirks while Spanish music plays in the background.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Cardi B is not being shy about what she plans to do to Offset for his birthday. The sexy Latina can be seen twerking upside down on Offset.

In a gif on Twitter captioned – “how imma do this nikka tonight for his birthday,” Cardi is seen twerking reverse cowgirl style on Offset. The shapely WAP artist wears a grey dress as she bounces her curves all over her husband.

Meanwhile, fans are going wild with the video as one asks whether they are going to create Kulture part 2- referring to their baby daughter Kulture. Others had advice on how to make his birthday memorable- like cooking his favorite meal while wearing a negligee so he can unwrap his present.

Some male fans had suggestions- that she should get him something money can’t buy- to which Cardi replied, “I already gave him head 2 days ago.”