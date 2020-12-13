Squash 6ixx Boss Associate DJ National Dead From Car Crash

Prominent associate of the 6ixx camp, DJ National, has died from a car crash.

It’s a sad day for the Squash-led 6ixx team as the CEO of Game changer records, producer and Soundman for Squash, DJ National has died. Sources told Urban Islandz that the prominent disc jockey was involved in a car crash and was seriously injured. We’re told that he spent some time in the hospital undergoing treatment but succumb to his injuries over the weekend. No further details were provided regarding the incident, but members of the 6ixx camp and other Montego Bay-based dancehall associates have been reacting to his death.

Renowned music producer, Shabdon shared the news on his Instagram page. He said, “ca Believe u gone left we fam God know star DJ National far we cum from real youth.”

The producer was well known in the dancehall world and has helped produce records for several artists including the 6ixx crew Daddy1 and Big Voice. Squash has since posted twice on Instagram with recent pictures and footage of Dj National. They were accompanied by the broken heart emoji.

Many others in the dancehall fraternity have also expressed their condolences including Teejay, Desha Ravers and Jafrass Music. Several fans took to DJ National’s page to share their shock. “Can’t believe you gone g, rip to a real one.” Many others on his page said they were praying for him following a terrible car accident that happened last week. It will be a big blow for the crew as they were all very close.