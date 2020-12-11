Lil Wayne Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit From Former Manager Ronald Sweeney

Lil Wayne is being sued for his former manager for a hefty sum.

According to a TMZ report, Weezy’s former manager Ronald Sweeney is taking the legal route in his beef with the famous rapper that stretches back to 15 years ago. He now claims the sum to be unpaid monies he is owed for work done between 2015 – 2018. According to Sweeney, in 2005, he was hired by the rapper to broker a renegotiation with Cash Money Records. At the time, Lil Wayne was suing Cash Money and Birdman for $51 million. That legal matter was settled in 2018.

Sweeney, who played an integral role in the settlement agreement, claims that he only received a handful of payments in regards to that issue.

He also claims that in 2018, Weezy told him to fire his manager and childhood friend Cortez Bryant “over a conflict of interest in a legal dispute involving Drake and Cash Money.”

Sweeney said this led to the managerial position being vacant, and so he then became Lil Wayne’s manager. He said he received a 17% commission as against the 10% he previously received under contract. Sweeney said he didn’t last in the position because Bryant, who retained influence over Lil Wayne, conspired with Mack Maine to get him fired. They managed to influence Lil Wayne, and Sweeney was eventually fired in September of 2018.

Now, Sweeney says he is owed $20 million for the work he completed. Weezy is yet to reply to the claims. However, the rapper has been having a mixed year. He was recently charged with gun possession and faces ten years in prison. On the upside, things seem to be working out with his lady love Denise Bidot as this tragic year comes to a close.