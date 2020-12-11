Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Adrienne Showcases Chiseled Abs At 67

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom continues to defy age with her banging body.

Adrienne Banfield Norris is 67-years-old, but you’d never guess it by looking at her. Unlike many her age, the sexagenarian has remained fit and active and puts a great deal of effort into working out based on her toned physique. Adrienne posted a mirror selfie on Instagram in which a pack of muscular abs are visible between her sports bra and low-riding leggings. The impressive body looks as though it belongs to someone less than half her age, yet the star of Red Table Talk shared how she has been feeling “more than just ‘full’ in the middle…

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to get to a gym these days, but Adrienne shared that an injury has not helped. “This foot has kept me out of the gym. Now looking more than just ‘full’ in the middle,” she wrote. “At 67 this may b my new normal, but Im fittin’ to see what I can do about that right now.” Going to gym is more than just staying healthy for the grandmother, as she explained to the New York Times earlier this year. After suffering from a heroin addiction, Adrienne has been clean for 29 years and credits gym with maintaining her sobriety as part of her “get better plan.”

Folks on Instagram were obviously impressed with the former nurse’s figure, despite her not feeling her best. “You are looking fabulous and fit at 67!!! Myself and other younger women better catch up and get it together!!!” commented one follower, while another said, “Even with your hiatus you still have your foot on our necks! You look amazing! I’m going to start now so I can look like you at 67!”

Imagine how she’ll look after returning to the gym!