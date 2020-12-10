Tommy Lee Sparta Drops New Banger “Yellow Yellow”

Tommy Lee Sparta debuts a new track titled, “Yellow Yellow.”

JB Production has added one more GAZA member to his GAZA File Riddim compilation, transforming it into one huge GAZA party. The Mobay born and bred talent, Tommy Lee Sparta, was granted his GAZA license during the early parts of the decade and has kept the link strong after all these years. JB has become one of the main producers for Vybz Kartel and the new GAZA members over the last couple of years. Therefore, it made sense to inject a bit of old GAZA magic into the project.

Tommy Lee Sparta delivers with a track title “Yellow, Yellow.” A small section of the chorus feels very much like a copy of Kartel and Rvssian’s track of the same title, which was released in 2014. The “Sparta King” adds his signature style to the melody and centers his discussion around his “grimy” nature. His fans have been showing him love in the comment section below the video, which was uploaded to Youtube.

Fans from as far as Kenya have been chiming in. “Ami seh a spartan fahm. from kenya i represent him tommy lee sparta….tommy lee as a spartan can i see this video. am one of the kenyan sparta,” came one comment.

You can stream Tommy Lee’s new track below.