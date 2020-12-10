Swiss Beatz Has A Favorite In Cam’ron and Ma$e Verzuz Battle

Swizz Beatz has a clear favorite if Cam’ron and Ma$e do a Verzuz battle.

There’s word of yet another exciting potential Verzuz battle between two stalwarts of rap. Swizz Beatz has hinted at the possibility of a Cam’ron and Ma$e battle on The Joe Budden Podcast. Fans are waiting on the upcoming battle between singers Keyshia Cole and Ashanti but Swizz Beatz revealed after being questioned by Rory and Mal that he was taking some of the fans’ suggestions into consideration.

He added that he wanted to show some love to New York following all the love he’s shown to South and West Coast music. Joe Budden asked him about the pair and Beatz responded, “Guess what? I’ll let y’all work on that. But I like Cam and Ma$e.”

It looks like it can actually become a reality after Swizz Beatz gave his opinion on who he thinks would win this battle.

“I think Cam got Ma$e in this one,” he said. He added, “My pops managed Ma$e. Love Cam. I think my pops managed Cam at one point too, if I’m not mistaken. But that was all family. The only reason is that Ma$e stopped real short. Ma$e stopped … he got a lot of mixtape freestyles, got a lot features.”

He added, “I would have to really set that up ’cause Cam got a solo life and a Dipset life. He can play all of that. And he can play his features, too.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recently got record-views and impressions following Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s monumental Verzuz battle last month. Earlier this month on December 2, Swizz Beatz told TMZ that he wasn’t opposed to a Dr Dre vs Diddy battle. He said, “I can’t even say what’s not gonna happen anymore. We just let the universe naturally make things happen. I’m not gonna say no, I’m never going to say no anymore!” he said.