Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at Megan Thee Stallion Gets Called Out By Fans

Megan Thee Stallion has caught the eye of Shaq, but people are not here for it.

There are no arguments that Hot Girl Meg is as sexy as her nickname suggests, with many men falling into the rapper’s thirst traps. One was laid out during her latest Instagram Live session when she began twerking for the 48,000 people who joined her, one of whom was Shaquille O’Neal. The former LA Lakers center is rumored to be single these days, having ended his long-term relationship with model Laticia Rolle, and took the opportunity to shoot his shot Megan Thee Stallion’s way. Whether it landed, like in his basketball days, is up for debate.

“Watching that booty,” the 48-year-old commented on Megan’s video. Others on social media felt like it was totally inappropriate for him to be hitting on the “WAP” rapper who is 23 years his junior, with one saying, “This give me creepy uncle vibes.” The sentiment was echoed by another who wrote, “This is disturbing & giving me pervert vibes.”

Shaq isn’t the first to have been shamed by the public after trying to gain Megan’s attention. Slim Thug has often popped up on the Houston Hottie’s Instagram expressing his interest. The “Wishing on a Star” rapper previously remarked on her posts using heart eye emojis, and even offered to be Meg’s “video ho” after she uploaded a clip of her and her friends twerking in a pool. Slim, too, got told by those on the ‘gram to move along as he is 15 years older than the 25-year-old artist.

Fans have been reacting on Twitter and most seems to feel like Shaq was out of line.

https://twitter.com/elite_kingm/status/1336905930068418562