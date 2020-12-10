Rihanna Visits Sephora Store To Restock Fenty Skincare Products Herself

Rihanna is dropping some new Fenty Skin care products in store before the new year.

Rihanna’s skin is flawless and radiant, and she is not afraid to show it off with or without make-up on. As of this summer, she has been showing fans just how she achieves her look, and apparently, her recently launched Fenty Skin line has a lot to do with it. She has been spreading her love across the globe with her Fenty line of products for a number of years now. Her booming business portfolio includes her Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and Fenty Skin.

Last week Ri secured some much-needed time for herself and her new beau ASAP Rocky, as they attended a house party and went for a slow, long walk around the city of New York. It’s now time for the Barbadian princess to get back to work, after all, it’s Christmas, and her Fenty products are sure to end up under someone’s tree. Her latest post shows her making a stop at a retailer to ensure her products had proper signage available. Sadly, her tweet revealed that her Fenty Skin products would not be available in stores until Boxing Day, December 26. Not to worry, as Fentyskin.com is always open to her adoring fans.

“Just me pullin up to Sephora to make sure @fentyskin is loaded! Straight like dat, we in stores from December 26th!! Available at @sephora, @harveynichols, and @bootsuk !! Til then, see you at FentySkin.com,” she wrote in her caption.

Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, which was launched in July, is the latest addition to her fashion and cosmetic empire. At launch, the line featured a toner, moisturizer, and cleansing foam. The flagship arm of her empire, Fenty Beauty, is reportedly valued at $3 billion as of July, according to Pauline Rigby, head of corporate law at Forbes Solicitors. Can Rihanna’s Fenty Skin reach similar levels? Only time will tell.

The long-awaited R9 album will just have to wait until Ri gets her business ducks all in a row.