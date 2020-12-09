Mariah Carey’s Classic “All I Want For Christmas” Returns To No. 1 On The Charts

Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic, “All I Want For Christmas” is back at the top of the charts this holiday season.

It’s 16 days to Christmas, and world citizens are feeling the Christmas spirit as Christmas music leads Rolling Stone RS100 – the top 100 songs being listened to. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is an annual staple that is rotated too many times to count, and this year is no different as the track returned to the Number One spot with 22million streams as of Wednesday (December 9).

It was followed closely by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” at number 2 with 19.9 million streams, while Bobby Helm’s classic “Jingle Bell Rock” took number 3 at 18 million streams. The Christmas preference of listeners pushed Bad Bunny and Jhayy Cortez’s “Dakiti” to number 4 position while Megan Thee Stallion and 24kgoldn rounded off the top 10 as the only non-Christmas songs.

Mariah Carey’s song All I want for Christmas was released in 1994 in her first Christmas album. Twenty-six (26) years later, it continues to be a season favorite. The song has 91million views on Youtube and continues to have appeal across the generational gap. It remains a classic that is among the top 5 radio play and online streaming services.

In 2019 the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the number 3 spot- being the first holiday song in 60 years to break the top 5 position.

Mariah Carey co-wrote the song with Walter Afanasieff and has been recognized as one of the world’s most talented artists. She is recognized in particular for her writing skills- having written 17 f her 18 # hits- something that is still a record in the modern music industry.