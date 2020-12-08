K. Michelle & Mulatto Praised Nicki Minaj On Her 38th Birthday

It’s Nicki Minaj’s birthday and she’s receiving praises and well wishes everywhere.

Today we celebrate a female rap legend who helped break down barriers and forge a new gender-inclusive hip-hop arena. Nicki Minaj turns 38 today and she is celebrating her first birthday as a happily married mom of one. While the Billboard giant may be content with wishes from her two favorite boys at home today, fans and other music artists are giving her huge shoutouts on social media.

Fellow female rapper Mulatto is a longtime Nicki Minaj stan who isn’t shy about reminiscing on her days as an infant Barb on social media. In honor of the Queen’s birthday, Mulatto took to Twitter to share an old photo of her as a kid in school rocking a Barbie-inspired look that pays homage to Nicki Minaj. In the photo, she is clad in pink everything from her top and glasses to her lipstick and the adorable bow atop her golden tresses. The outfit was complete with her “Barbie” chain that she branded herself with proudly.

Alongside the photo, the “Muwop” rapper wrote, “Happy birthday Nicki. I wore this chain religiously and I still have it to this day,” Big Latto admitted. Nicki recently shoutout Mulatto on Twitter which sent the 21-year-old rapper into a tizzy. Nicki said she was sending Latto love and thinks she is “dope” calling her “My baby Big Latto” so you can imagine that any Barb would freak out in that situation.

Happy birthday Nicki ? I wore this chain religiously and I still have it to this day ?? pic.twitter.com/meqtgowZrP — BIG LATTO ? (@mulatto) December 8, 2020

In 5th grade I posted this pic on my Facebook biting my finger sexually in a spaghetti strap tank top & when I got in trouble I was tryna explain how I was recreating a Nicki Minaj picture ???? No cap — BIG LATTO ? (@mulatto) December 8, 2020

For Nicki’s birthday, K. Michelle was also among those who paid the iconic rapper their respects on social media, sharing a video lauding her as the undefeated. “No one can out-rap Nicki Minaj,” K. Michelle said in a video message. “I was just telling my sister Nat, I’ve been listening to a lot of the new rappers… they don’t have no cadences, they don’t have no animation, they don’t know how to flip it up, they on the same beat, like, no one out-raps Nicki Minaj. Period. And that’s musically speaking.”

Nicki is yet to say anything on her socials, but she is bound to make an appearance eventually to thank all her fans and hip-hop friends for their birthday wishes as they keep rolling in. Happy birthday, Queen!