Kenya Moore Details Her Crazy Date With Kanye West

Kenya Moore could have been Mrs. Kanye West had things gone a little differently on the couple’s date.

The former Miss USA is currently married Marc Daly, while Kanye West is keeping up with the Kardashians, but it seems the pair went on a date way back when. Kenya appeared on Wendy Williams show where she revealed that she and the “Nah Nah Nah” rapper had attempted something romantic but that their date was a massive fail.

“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there was like, some very explicit things on the TV. He left me alone. I was there for five minutes, he left me alone wandering around his house,” Kenya shared about the date which she described as a disaster. “And then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been, so that was my exit. As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing.”

Luckily for Kanye West, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t reveal what exactly the Grammy Award winner was watching, but it seems to have worked out for the best as both parties are now in loving relationships with children.

