Kim Kardashian Shows Off Kanye West’s New Yeezy Slides With New Colorways

Kanye West has his wife modeling his new range of slides.

Yeezy has definitely grown as a brand since Kanye West started collaborated with Adidas back in 2013. The line offers clothing for both men and women, ranging from casual streetwear, athleisure, and, of course, shoes. Last year, the 2020 US Presidential candidate launched the Yeezy Slide Cores, and 2020 has seen another version of the footwear entitled the Yeezy Slide V2s. Like their predecessors, the V2s are made from foam and rubber and have patterned holes across the top of the foot.

Being the style queen that she is, Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, wore a pair on her Insta Story. “You guys, look at these new Yeezy slides,” she said while focusing on her mustard-colored sandals, which contrasted her tanned skin and white toenails.

Kim then turned the camera on the new colorways that sat atop boxes, showing off the sneakers, which included combinations of white and blue, white and gold, purple and blue, and neutral tones. It is not yet known when the new range of footwear will drop, nor the price tag attached.

Time will tell whether the slides and colorways make their way into the Wests’ Christmas stockings this year, with it reported that Kim is sparing no expense when it comes to spoiling her family over the upcoming festive season.

According to The Mirror, “They’re going all out with the kids’ stockings this year — jewelry and couture worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. They’ll be getting ponies and electric cars, custom-made watches and all the latest must-have toys.”

There are even rumors that Kanye is getting his wife her own private island. Perhaps she’ll wear her Yeezy slides there.