Jeremih Beat COVID-19, Released From The Hospital, Thank Fans

Jeremih successfully beat COVID-19 following a scary two weeks in the hospital.

Jeremih has been released from hospital after suffering severe complications due to the coronavirus that left the artist’s organs shutting down and his motor functions impaired. On Friday, friends and family celebrated as he returned home to continue his recovery. The artiste was hospitalized in early November and had to be placed in ICU on a ventilator. His close friends and family feared the worse as they asked his fans to send prayers and healing thoughts to the talented R&B singer.

The singer released a statement which said –“first and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for their love and support. I would like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me.”

The singer also gave an update on his healing journey – “I’m getting stronger everday and look forward to spending time with my sons.”