Bob Marley’s “Legend” Is The Top-Selling Reggae Album Of 2020

Bob Marley comes out on top with the top-selling reggae album of 2020.

There’s just no stopping the reach of Marley’s music. Bob Marley died in 1981, but his music continues to touch fans around the world. That has been clearly shown as Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and The Wailers” has been crowned the top-selling reggae album for 2020. That’s according to Billboard magazine’s annual year-end charts.

The end of year chart was released yesterday, December 3, and Legend, which has spent an astounding 47 weeks at number one on the weekly reggae chart, was the best selling for this year. The format of the chart was revised in January.

Legend also impressed on other charts like the Catalog Albums Chart where it came in at number three, on the Vinyl Albums Chart it placed number six, while on the Top R&B Albums Chart it was number eight and it came in at number 36 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

Legend has been a fan favorite for many years, since its first release by Island records in 1984. The album included some of his more popular hits like No Woman No Cry, Is This Love, and Could You Be Loved. Since 1984, it has been re-mastered in several different formats and has sold over 33 million units.

Both Popcaan and Koffee made the Billboard’s Top 10 Reggae Albums list as well.

Here are the top 10 selling reggae albums according to Billboard:

1. “Legend: The Best Of Bob Marley And The Wailers” – Bob Marley And The Wailers

2. “Best Of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection” – Shaggy

3. “World On Fire” – Stick Figure

4. “Set In Stone” – Stick Figure

5. “Greatest Hits” – UB40

6 “Dutty Classics Collection” – Sean Paul

7. “Gold” – Bob Marley And The Wailers

8. “Fixtape” – Popcaan

9. “Dutty Rock” -Sean Paul

10. “Rapture (EP)” – Koffee