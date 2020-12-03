Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn’t Do Drugs, “I Would Probably Be One Crazy B*tch”

Cardi B says she’s no to drugs.

Many of us can relate to the stress Cardi B felt during the election last month when she took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself smoking three cigarettes at the same time with the caption, “How these elections got me watching these states turn red.” The election was certainly a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as it remained unclear for several days who would be declared the winner.

However, it seems that some followers were less concerned with the election outcome and more concerned over Cardi’s coping strategies. Many called her out over the cigarette use, pointing to the serious health effects of tobacco and nicotine.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Cardi explained what brought her to such a tense moment, saying, “There’s other people who don’t really think like us. Millions of people who are not on the same page as you and don’t understand what [Trump] did wrong and why we’re so anxious. I’m like, ‘Oh, sh*t. I’m getting nervous now.’”

The Bronx rapper continued, addressing her smoking habit and explaining that it is the safer alternative, saying, “If I didn’t voice my feelings, I would probably be one crazy b*tch on drugs.”

“I don’t do drugs,” Cardi added. “I smoke a little cigarette here and there, drink a little wine and Hennessy in the club, but those drugs I don’t do.” Cigarette use has become increasingly frowned upon over the last decade due to massive anti-tobacco campaigns used nationwide to inform people about the detrimental health effects of smoking.

However, a realistic look at various substances reveals that alcohol and other drugs are often just as dangerous as cigarettes if not more so, in addition to having other consequences such as damaging relationships and leading to drinking and driving. As for Cardi, she feels like the backlash was unwarranted, saying, “You just can’t even be yourself anymore.”