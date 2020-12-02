Rick Ross Leads Initiative to Increase Healthcare Access

Rick Ross is using his wealth and influence to help make healthcare more accessible to the most vulnerable.

Celebrities are often drawn to support a specific cause after a personal experience opens their eyes to the suffering of others. This was the case for Rick Ross, who has decided to partner with telehealth company Jetdoc to improve access to affordable healthcare for millions of people after struggling with his own health over the past several years. The boss has made headlines after suffering from multiple seizures and has admitted that he hasn’t always put his health first.

“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle,” Ross said in a recent statement about this new partnership.

“Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office,” he continued. “To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands.”

Rick’s decision to pursue this cause couldn’t come at a better time. Not only are many Americans constrained by the costs associated with lifesaving and preventative healthcare, but telemedicine options have become more important than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Drawing attention to the racial disparities that exist within the healthcare system, Ross posted his endorsement of Jetdoc on his Instagram page, writing, “There are 30 million American without healthcare today—and half of those 30 million are people of color. But today is a new day in healthcare. With the launch of @myjetdoc, every single American can have access to affordable, virtual healthcare.” The service will provide access to telehealth medicine for as little as $10 a month, as well as low-cost prescriptions.