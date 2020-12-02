Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas Drops “Crash Out” Video

Blac Youngsta and Stunna 4 Vegas drops off “Crash Out” video.

Dababy’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment signee Stunna 4 Vegas has recently teamed up with Blac Youngsta for the new video release for “Crash Out.” The drop follows Blac Youngsta’s mixtape F**k Everybody 3, on which the song was released. Youngsta’s tape features a host of other top acts including Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Migo, J90, Swae Lee, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Durk. The Memphis rapper taps Dababy and Moneybagg Yo to act as the superstar additions to the music video.

“Crash Out’s” music video comes just days after Stunna’s brand new project Welcome to 4 Vegas, which was released on Black Friday. The energy in the Dead Fly Film shot and edited music video is definitely what we expect from the likes of Youngsta, Dababy and Vegas. Everything feels fast-paced and close, and let’s just say there is no shortage of firepower on show in the video.

“Crash Out” is currently growing in views, already securing over 52k since being released just a few hours ago. You can head to Blac Youngsta’s Youtube account to check out the video and see what fans are saying in the comment section.