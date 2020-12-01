Chris Brown Celebrates Debut album’s 15th Anniversary With interactive site

It’s been 15 years since Chris Brown released his debut album.

Chris Brown‘s name can definitely be cemented among the greats in r&b history, and he decided to remind fans of a couple of his accomplishments using an interactive website. November 30 is no ordinary day for Brown since it marks the date of release for his debut album that started it all, his self-titled masterpiece, which was released in 2005. Yes! Breezy has 15 years of experience in the game!

The singer has been doing it big since the age of 16, and while he has had some personal hiccups and setbacks, his music has always flourished. So far, he has provided fans with “nine studio albums, ten mixtapes, fifty-six singles and hundred and fifteen as a featured artist; but who’s counting.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the website, which is a gallery of lyrical quotes, snippets of songs, and videos from his career, which spans a decade and a half. Clippings and slides are arranged in chronological order, beginning at the golden year of 2005. “In celebration of the 15th anniversary, check out the #HallOfFame site to take a journey across all the achievements over the years,” Brown tweeted.

#TEAMBREEZY! In celebration of the 15 year anniversary check out the #HallOfFame site to take a journey across all the achievements over the years https://t.co/0ThvkKqNwT pic.twitter.com/edrgsu5KDU — Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) November 30, 2020

Breezy fans get the option to access the portal through Spotify or Apple Music. There is also the option to purchase the tracks being played as you move through the website. “Run It!” featuring Juelz Santana is the first slide to greet users. The song debuted at number 1 and allowed Brown to become the first male singer to top the chart with a debut single since 1997. Other popular songs from on the album included “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Gimme That” featuring Lil Wayne, and “Ain’t No Way (You Won’t Love Me).” Chris Brown, the album would go on to do a whopping triple-platinum in sales, along with peaking at the number 2 spot on the Billboard album chart.

The singer’s follow-up album titled Exclusive was released just two years after his debut. It was packed with hits such as, “Kiss Kiss,” “Wall to Wall,” “Take You Down” and “With You.” It debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. Brown was nominated at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in 2007 however, did not walk away with a win. It would be another 5 years before Brown would win a Grammy, this time with F.A.M.E., for the Best R&B Album.

You can click the link HERE to check out the interactive website to learn more about Breezy’s journey.