Spice Is “Clean” And Out With Her Dancers In New Video

Spice drops off her new video “Clean.”

Queen of the Dancehall Spice is all about a clean and healthy lifestyle, it’s no wonder she shot the majority of the visuals for her 2016 single titled “Clean,” in a dance studio/fitness center. Don’t let the title of the song mislead you, as in true Spice fashion the lyrics are pretty raunchy, suited only for a mature audience.

In essence, “Clean” is all about the immaculate condition in which Spice keeps her lady parts. It’s almost a love song built around the topic, proven by the spicey one going for her singing voice on this one. The song is just as relevant as it was 4 years ago.

“Me underneath clean so me a open up and no boy can’t talk say me file full up,” Spice confesses, as she shows just how flexible she is. Graci Noir is on full display throughout the video. The outfits sported by her back up dancers along with some of the outfits worn by Spice, all sport the tag of the Spice owned brand.

Directors Xtreme Arts use neat visual patterns such as yellow and black polka-dot styled, along with bright solid pinks and blues to fill the background as Spice and her team show off their best moves.

The fans have been streaming the video nonstop since it’s release earlier today, moving the number of views to over 82,000. The comments section is also seeing much activity with nearly 700 comments. “Clean” is Spice’s second release within the space of a week.

You can check out the brand new music video below.