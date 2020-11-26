Kim Kardashion’s Newest Legal Fight Is A Man On Death Row Wrongly Convicted

Kim Kardashian is committed to help free Julius Jones, who is currently on death row over a wrongful conviction.

Kim Kardashian is using her platform for good. The businesswoman and law student has been very busy as an advocate for criminal justice reform and has been working on four cases of people who legal experts believe have not had a fair trial and are serving unfair sentences.

In a series of fleets on her Twitter account, she disclosed a prison visit to Julius Jones, who is a death row prisoner in Oklahoma. She said, “yesterday I was honored to sit with Julius Jones on death row in Oklahoma and then spend some time at church with his family.”

She said Julius has been incarcerated for 21 years for a crime he did not commit. “The affects that this has on his family is really unimaginable and I pray the parole board recommends his commutation because this man needs to be able to hug his parents again,” she added.

In other fleets, she said the prisoner has been in jail since he was 19. She also met with the mother of Jones, who she commended for her faith and strength and promised not to give up the fight to free Julius.

Kardashian, who needs to complete a four (4) apprenticeship before she can sit the bar in 2022, has been successful in helping to get two women secure release from prison. Both received clemency after Kardashian visited President Donald Trump during his time in office.