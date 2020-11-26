Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out For Claim Kanye West’s “Lost in the World” Is About Her

Did Kanye West wrote his classic “Lost In The World” about Kim Kardashian?

The detectives of Twitter couldn’t help but fact checks the fashion queen and entrepreneur as she posted that the lyrics of one of Kanye’s song from his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy released in 2010 came from a birthday poem he wrote her for her 30th birthday. That album won Kanye West a Grammy Award in 2012.

But according to documented reports- the album was produced in 2010, and Kanye and Kim started dating two years later.

But according to Kardashian’s tweet, she was there before he even wrote the song! In the tweet, Kim Kardashian said, “Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”

The tweet was also accompanied by what appeared to be a birthday card with a poem written in gold color. It also had a drawing of two stick people- one named Kim and the other person Kanye West. One of the original tweets featuring a black and white photo of Kimye have now been deleted by Kardashian after fans shared their thoughts.

The poem that follows underneath makes up part of the chorus of the 2010 song.

“You’re my devil, you’re my angel/ You’re my heaven, you’re my Hell/ You’re my now, you’re my forever,” he raps. “You’re my freedom, you’re my jail/ You’re my lies, you’re my truth/ You’re my war, you’re my truce/ You’re my questions, you’re my proof.”

Fans called into question the timing of the card. Could it be that the two were romantically involved in 2010? The pair are said to have been friends from 2003 but only started dating in 2012. Kanye appeared in an episode of KUWTK in 2010, visiting one of the sisters’ Dash stores, and had been dating Amber Rose until July of that year. Meanwhile, Kim had briefly rekindled her romance with Reggie Bush from 2009 until they split again in early 2010. Kim’s birthday is October 21.

Kim married Kris Humphries in a tv special in 2011 and dated John Mayer in 2012. Kim and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and shared children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album. For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”… pic.twitter.com/myRCzt2U4j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020

Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! ? pic.twitter.com/VjvkmQb29j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 22, 2020