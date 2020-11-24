Buju Banton, Skip Marley Gets Grammy Nods For ‘Best Reggae Album’ 2021

The Grammys have announced the nominees for Best Reggae Album.

The highly anticipated list of Grammy nominees for Best Reggae Album has finally been released, and while dancehall takes another snub, a newcomer got a Grammy nod. This year there are five nominations that somehow are less surprising after you see them. Buju Banton appears first on the list for his album Upside Down 2020, which was released in July and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. This marks the fourth career nomination for the Grammy Award-winning reggae singer who could be looking to take home another gramophone.

Toots and Maytals got a Grammy nod for their final album Got to Be Tough, which was released in August. The project was another 2020 testimony about oppression, systematic racism, and social injustices. Toots of Toots & The Maytals passed away the month after the album was released due to complications with the coronavirus and a longtime health issue. The band has been around since the 1960s, and throughout their career, they’ve earned two Grammy Awards: for Best Reggae Album in 2005 and Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Wailers were also nominated for their album One World while Maxi Priest earned his first Grammy nod in two decades for his album It All Comes Back to Love. For the first time, Skip Marley has been nominated for the Best Reggae Album Grammy thanks to his debut project Higher Place which was released in August. The EP had a star-studded list of guest stars, including the title track, which features the late iconic Bob Marley. There were also collaborations with Damian Marley, Rick Ross, and R&B sensations H.E.R. and Ari Lennox.

Who do you think will take home the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2021?

