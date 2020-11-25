Ding Dong Continues To Give Back To His Community

It’s always great to see an artiste help his hometown and it’s especially more appreciated in these times when the coronavirus pandemic is causing so much disruption. Ding Dong took the initiative yesterday, October 29, and supplied his community of Nannyville with some much needed tech relief.

The dancing king, whose real name is Kemar Ottey, used his Instagram to show his good work in the community where he distributed tablets to children in need. The relief is probably very welcomed as a lot of Jamaican schools have moved to teaching online as the island tries to get their cases of the virus down.

He captioned the post: “Just a few pics with some of the handoffs of tablets to some of the kids in my community “NANNY VILLE” I made a purchase of tablets for the kids because of the homeschooling situation “COVID-19” and reached out to my company my brand @gracefoods, and they immediately doubled my purchase big respect and thank you the kids really appreciate it and BIGUP to @simsoulsessions GOD BLESS …. #WORLDDING? #RC4L #ROMEICHENT.”

Ding Dong fans were quick to shower the artist with praise for his work in the community. Here’s a look at what some fans had to say. “Bredda greatest run inna yuh blood…years you been doing amazing things ?? continue your blessings and more blessings with follow. Big up yuh damn self bro? yuh inspire me to want to do the same in my community,” one fan wrote as another fan chimed in, “Thank u for looking out for the kids / supporting them god bless u.”

“God bless and keep you. Keep doing good things. Appreciated,” another fan wrote.

The post has been liked more than 33,000 times.