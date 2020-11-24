Playboi Carti’s Song With Kanye West Unlikely To Be On ‘Whole Lotta Red’

Playboi Carti says his new album is ready and he previews a new song with Kanye West.

After more teases than we can count and what seemed like constant delays with Playboi Carti’s upcoming project Whole Lotta Red, the rapper says the time has finally come. On Tuesday, Carti took to Instagram to announce that he submitted the completed body of work to his record label. He shared several low-resolution photos of him in various odd poses wearing a suit and what I can only assume is some sort of high fashion platform shoes. “<3 . Album.TuRneD iN,” Carti wrote in the caption.

In a second post, the rapper previewed one of the upcoming tracks with Kanye West. Alongside the clip that sees him dancing while bumping the track at a high volume in the studio, Playboi Carti wrote, “OK YE @kanyewest THANK @younglord.” In the 35-second clip, we get a dose of Kanye’s vocals in the intro, followed by a taste of Carti’s opening verse. While he did not disclose the title of the song, the rapper later announced that it was produced by Lil Wayne.

Fans are obviously excited to hear this track with Kanye after anticipating new music from Playboi Carti for what seems like forever. Over on Twitter, the rapper made some cryptic posts seemingly about the album like “OUt of MY boDY ! WHOLE TAPE” and “I told da bit shut up! My son crying,” which could be lyrics from one of the album songs.

In his recent interview with GQ, Playboi Carti revealed that he would be releasing some “alternative” and “psyched out” music this year but said “we’ll see” if the full album will actually arrive in 2020. Whole Lotta Red is the follow up to Playboi Carti’s debut album Die Lit from 2018, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold.