Lil Baby Promotes Mental Heath Awareness, Performs “Emotionally Scarred” At AMAs 2020

Lil Baby is advocating for mental health with a powerful performance at the American Music Awards.

It’s hard to believe that there was a time when rapping was not on Lil Baby’s agenda. The rapper who earned two AMA nominations for Artist of the Year and Favorite Album – Hip Hop/R&B thanks to his uber-successful sophomore release from earlier this year My Turn, was also a performer at Sunday night’s award show. Baby delivered a moving presentation when he performed one of his songs from the album titled “Emotionally Scarred.”

The performance was characterized by the importance of mental health which the rapper depicted in the commencement with a woman playing the role of a therapist taking notes while he rapped the introspective lyrics, and in the finale where the message “Protect Your Mental Health” appeared on the screen behind him.

Not many rappers often shed a light on the importance of mental health awareness and so Lil Baby undoubtedly left his mark on the AMA stage and countless impressions on the audience and viewers. While he didn’t take home any awards as Roddy Ricch was the recipient of the Favorite Album – Hip Hop/R&B award and Doja Cat won the New Artist of the Year category, Lil Baby is the author of one of the most talked-about moments from the show.

Recently, the Atlanta rapper has been getting a lot of recognition for his chart-topping album which led the Billboard 200 for more than a month. He even recently won the Apple Music Award for Artist of the Year as chosen by the platform’s global editorial team. The rapper was waxed lyrically as the “indisputable authentic voice of youth culture” and after this performance, there is no arguing that.