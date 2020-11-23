Future Gets Shirtless And Cozy With New Boo Dess Dior In Bathroom Selfie

Future has no qualms about putting his new relationship with Dess Drior on display.

Lori Harvey appears to be a distant memory for Future, considering he seems all loved up with his new lady. The “Gucci Bucket Hat” rapper dated Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter for the better part of a year, after first sparking romance rumors at his birthday party last November.

The lovebirds jetted off to various locales around the world, Future bought her dozens of roses, and there was even speculation that the model was expecting Futch’s 9th child, but the relationship ended over the summer. While Lori is reportedly seeing Akon’s brother, Abou “Bu” Thiam,, Future looks to have moved on with fellow rapper, Dess Dior.

Future and the “Bandz” rapstress have not yet confirmed that they are a thing, but they’ve certainly left enough clues to make it seem that way. The 37-year-old sat amongst Dess’s crew at her birthday party a few weeks ago, and the couple have been spotted out and about, having lunch and buying furniture. The latest post on the 22-year-old’s Insta Story further fuels the claim that she and Future are vibing.

Future’s face may be obscured in the selfie which Dess Dior uploaded, but it doesn’t take much to work out that it is he who is nuzzling into her neck. The mirror selfie has a shirtless Future, with his numerous tattoos and blonde braids on display, appearing to kiss Dess’s shoulder and place his hand on her behind while she snaps the pic.

It’s safe to say they’re more than friends.