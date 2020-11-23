Future & Lil Uzi Vert’s Album “Pluto x Baby Pluto” Debuts At No. 2 On Chart

Future and Lil Uzi Vert missed out on the top spot on the charts after final sales were tallied.

Atlanta rapper Future and Lil Uzi Vert joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto has been dominating the airwaves and it’s now being reflected on the Billboard 200. The album stands at number two with 105,000 equivalent album units earned. Of those at least 5,500 are made up of album sales. The album was released on November 13. Later the pair released a deluxe edition with eight additional tracks.

It’s great news for the combination as this is their second album to do well on the Billboard Top 200, for this year. In May, they released High Off Life. Lil Uzi Vert has been very busy this year as well and netted his second top 10 of the year. The first top 10 album was Eternal Atake in March. His partner also has an outstanding record of hits as he’s reached 14 top 10 albums which is the most among of any artist over the last eight years. This is since his debut album Pluto back in May 2012. Lil Uzi Vert has three so far.

Other impressive moves this week include, YoungBoy Never Broke Again as his debut surprise mixtape Until I Return, came in at No. 10 with 31,000 equivalent album units earned.

Here’s a look at what the chart looks like this week.

BILLBOARD 200 TOP 10

1. AC/DC – “Power Up” – 117,000

2. Future and Lil Uzi Vert – “Pluto x Baby Pluto” – 105,000

3. Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over” – 103,000

4. Ariana Grande – “Positions” – 75,000

5. Pop Smoke – “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – 53,000

6. Luke Combs – “What You See Is What You Get” – 42,000

7. Juice WRLD – ‘Legends Never Die”– 37,000

8. Queen – “Greatest Hits” – 36,000

9. The Kid Laroi – “F*ck Love” – 35,000

10. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Until I Return” – 31,000