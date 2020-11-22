Jeezy Explains How Recent Gun Violence Inspired Gucci Mane Truce

Jeezy says some recent gun violence involving rappers like King Von and Mo3 inspired his truce with Gucci Mane.

This year has been fraught with bad news for everyone, and the hip hop community, in particular, has endured a wave of violence that has inspired several old school artists to speak out with words of warning for the new generation of rappers. Fresh off of an amazing kickoff to the second season of Verzuz, Jeezy stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his own reaction to the recent string of murders in the rap industry and how these events inspired him to make peace with his long time enemy, Gucci Mane.

“I just had to make a decision,” Jeezy said, referring to his voluntary collaboration with Gucci for their Verzuz battle. “It’s going to be about what I see going on and how I can contribute and let people understand it’s bigger than us.”

Jeezy went on to specifically mention the recent murder of King Von during a shootout outside of an Atlanta nightclub, saying, “For all the things you see, that King Von thing really touched me. I know Durk well and it was surreal to get that call. Them kids. It ain’t gotta be that way. It was a lot of that.” He also mentioned the two most recent shootings to make the headlines, adding, “What happened to Mo3, what happened to Boosie. It was a crazy weekend.”

Jeezy and Gucci had a highly publicized beef involving the shooting death of Jeezy’s friend and an affiliate in the early 2000’s, but the two ATL icons decided to put the past behind them and focus on the music this week when they agreed to go head to head on Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’ quarantine-inspired platform, Verzuz. The battle had more than a couple of jabs, but ultimately the men ended on a peaceful note and showed the world that reconciliation is possible.