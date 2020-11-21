Keyshia Ka’oir Says It Took A lot For Gucci Mane To Forgive Jeezy & Squash Beef

Keyshia Ka’oir says it took a lot for Gucci Mane to forgive Jeezy and do Verzuz.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle was surprisingly peaceful, and Guwop’s wife couldn’t be more proud. The beef between the artists stretches more than a decade, but they put aside their issues for the culture as they took part in the face-off orchestrated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. There were heated moments during the battle, especially when Gucci dropped a track that referenced a sore point between the two — the death of Jeezy’s associate, Pookie Loc.

The “Black Beatles” rapper was accused of killing Pookie in 2005 after he and three other men invaded the home of Gucci Mane’s friend, who the Atlanta artist was visiting at the time. Gucci opened fire in response to the attackers, and the body of Pookie was later found by a school nearby. Although Guwop was arrested and charged with murder, he was acquitted after claiming self-defense.

During the Verzuz showdown, the 40-year-old performed his 2012 diss track “Truth,” which makes mention of the fatal incident, and in response, Jeezy declared that he had decided to take part in the Verzuz as a means to make amends. The forgiveness seemed sincere as the pair collaborated on “So Icy” at the end of the duel.

One of those who was filled with pride was Gucci’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, who commended her husband for putting aside his differences with the “All There” rapper. “I’m definitely proud of u hubby,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback pic of the two artists. “It took a lot of forgiveness, healing & courage to get up there in front of the world! Everyone knows your history & now u have closure & can move on! It wasn’t easy but u did it & for that I AM PROUD OF U! F*** WHO AINT!”

With 15 years of fighting now behind them, we may even see a Gucci Mane-Jeezy collab in the future.