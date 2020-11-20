Summer Walker Lashes Out As Pregnant Photo Leaked Online

Summer Walker lashes out after a photo of her baby bump was leaked online before she even get around to announcing her pregnancy.

Summer Walker should be feeling at least a few pounds lighter now that she has shed the weight of keeping her pregnancy a secret. And with that said, congratulations are definitely in order for the 24 years old r&b star and her on again off again boyfriend London On The Track, as they welcome their first child together. Fans had been speculating that the “Over It” singer was carrying for over a month.

However, all accusations were met with strong opposition. Things became pretty obvious when certified Doula “Erykah Badoula” popped up in the picture. The last bit of evidence came through one of London’s three three baby mamas, who confirmed that Walker was indeed pregnant.

The exact reason for breaking the news now is unknown, however, it could have something to do with her fans constantly trying to snap images of her without her consent. She seems just about ready to have a throwdown if anyone else attempts to do so.

“The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I’m whopping they a_s respectfully,” she wrote on her personal Instagram account. “Lmao This fame sh_t ain’t for me bruh,” she continued.

“You know that you can ask right. You know that you dont have to be like a weirdo and a f__King creep and run behind counters and running behind aisles… Cause I see you. I caught like four muthaf___ers today,” came the detailed explanation. “I think it’s hella disrespectful in the situation I’m in to be doing it. You can just ask.”

Some celebrities are pretty closed off from the public when it comes to their pregnancy. Still, it seems a kind enough approach may actually get you a close up with Summer and her lovely bump, that’s if you happen to bump into her in public again anytime soon.

This will be Summer Walker’s first child and the fourth for dad London On The Track. To add to the positive news, it seems they are once again on speaking terms after London posted an image of himself being fed by his queen. We love to see it.