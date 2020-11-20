Popcaan Announces Virtual Concert “Popcaan & Friends: Fixtape Live”

Popcaan will be performing virtually next week.

There’s been no shortage of virtual entertainment since the COVID-19 lockdown measures were implemented around the world. However, these shows have mostly followed the Vezuz format but soon Popcaan will look to up the ante when he throws his hat in the ring. The Unruly Boss has announced that he will be hosting a virtual concert next week. The highly anticipated concert will be hosted on the Boiler Room website and will be called Popcaan & Friends: Fixtape Live. It’s carded for November 29 and will start at 5 pm.

He’s expected to be joined by several guest artists though their names haven’t been released as yet. The information was made available on the website boilerroom tv. The ticket for the event will cost US$12.50 and will be just a one-night event. Popcaan will be one of the few to make money off a virtual concert.

According to the website: “Boiler Room presents the first-ever full live show for Popcaan’s new project FIXTAPE, direct from a historic fort in Jamaica. New music played for the first time, a run of all-time career classics & an entourage of special guests— live for one night only.”

Popcaan made the announcement via Instagram, saying, “Go Get Your Tickets Now Link In My Bio Unruly Etc Etc Etc.” His concert may be well attended as the post has already been liked over 12, 000 times, and fans eagerly showed their support. Both Lila Ike and Proteje showed their support.

Here’s what some other fans had to say. “Hottest dancehall artiste in the world right now don’t @ me !!! @popcaanmusic unruly yu a lead by far and mi mean real far !bless up every time…”

More than likely Popcaan’s Unruly Fest in St Thomas will be canceled this year because of coronavirus protocols so fans are happy to know that they’ll still be able to catch the “Firm and Strong” singer live.