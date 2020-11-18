Trippie Redd Trolls Jay-Z For His Weight On IG, Hov Spotted Working Out On The Beach

Trippie Redd found humor in Jay-Z’s weight after the rap titan was spotted working out on the beach.

American rapper Jay-Z is living proof that no matter how steady your bank account is, it’s really the health of your body that is most important. While the rapper did not make an official statement on that topic, a few recent photos of him working out on the beach backs this theory. Sadly for Jay, fame, and money also make you a pretty easy target, and trolls proceeded to fat-shame the rapper while commenting on a few recent photos of him snapped while he was spending some time in Hawaii. One unlikely troll who popped up below a post on Dj Akademiks’ post surrounding Jay-Z’s spotting was 21-year old Trippie Redd.

Trippie hopped into the comments to pen “444 pounds.” The comment took a shot at Jay-Z weigh and clearly protruding mid-area while referencing the legend’s thirteenth studio album 4:44, which was released in 2017. We are unsure of how Jay will take the snob from Trippie. After all, HOV is not known for taking his disrespect lightly; just ask his one-time friend Kanye West. If he does take offense, Trippie could possibly have ruined his chances of connecting with a legend and music mogul. Jay’s supporters got in on Redd for his comment while pointing out that he could lose a bit of weight himself.

Just how did a photo of someone jogging make the news when millions of people, including celebs, do it every day? Well, this is the mysterious HOV that we are talking about.

It’s pretty hard to catch the rapper out and about, and to top it off, and the 50-year-old doesn’t seem to have the time or least bit of interest in social media. This makes almost any spotting a memorable one, and this one was no different.