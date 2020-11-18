Cardi B Reacts To Being Named Billboard Woman Of The Year, “Thank you BARDIGANG”

The Bronze based rapper will receive the award at Billboard’s Women in Music event next month. The coveted award is presented to an act whose music, performances, cultural influence, and activism has defined the year.

The rapper reacting on Instagram to the award said “Yes, I am woman of the year. For you crybabies, ‘but she only got one song’. Yea I have that song, the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most, the one that have republicans on Fox News crying about it, the one that have a song that’s about to be six time platinum in 3 months. The one that got your grandma popping her p***y on tik tok, yea that one.”

The rapper said she wanted a change, so she became the change.

“For over a year, I’ve been influencing, using my platform for y’all to vote. I knew Joe Biden was going against trump. I’ve been informing yall bout yall senators, I’ve been informing yall about district, mid-term elections, using my money, my own money to meet up with these candidates like Bernie, flying out and tired after shows…Even when y’all was crying ‘she doesn’t represent us’, Yes, I do b*** I represent America. I wanted a change, and that’s exactly what I did.”

She left words for her haters – “eat it up, I’m just that bitch! Eat it up with a mouthful.”

In addition to her political activism, where she used her social media influence to pull voters for the Democrat party, bringing awareness to various social justice issues such police brutality, black lives matter protects, and others, she has had a very successful year as a rapper.

She shattered chart records with WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 93 million U.S streams, the biggest ever for a song in its first week of release.

Past Woman of the Year awardees include Ciara, Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Fergie, Katy Perry, and Reba McEnture.

The Women in Music event can be viewed live @8 Pm ET on Thursday, December 10, 2020 on billboardwomeninmusic.com.