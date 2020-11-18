50 Cent Says Trump Offered Him $1 Million For Endorsement, Says Lil Wayne Was Paid

50 Cent says Lil Wayne was paid to support Trump.

Just before the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump threw a hail mary at black celebrities in an attempt to win over black voters and it looks like Lil Wayne caught it. The rapper was photographed in the White House with the president after a sit-down meeting where they reportedly discussed Trump’s agenda and the “Platinum Plan” which Wayne endorsed on social media along with the Trump campaign itself.

While many were surprised to see Tunechi supporting POTUS, 50 Cent apparently believes he knows all too well what it took to get the Young Money rapper there based on his own personal experience. Fifty has gone from trolling Lil Wayne over the viral photo of him and Trump, to straight-up accusing him of accepting money for it. During a new virtual interview on the Breakfast Club, Fifty says that Wayne was “definitely” paid for the visit.

According to Fifty, he was once offered half a million dollars to appear at Trump’s poorly attended inauguration. While he took it under advisement, the offer was increased to $1 million. Fif says he eventually turned it down on the basis of having no idea how he would recover from a move like that. When he was asked about Lil Wayne’s recent visit and endorsement of the Trump administration, Fifty said it was no different from when they tried to get him in 2017.

“Yeah, I’m sure. Easily, he got paid,” said Fifty about Wayne collecting that check. “He had the sweater and the picture,” the rapper added about the photo of Trump and Lil Wayne. Mind you, Fifty already let his thoughts on that photo be known when it first came out right before the election. “oh no WAYNE,” he wrote on Twitter. “I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.”

I guess now we know what he meant by “never,” like not even for a million dollars never.