Megan Thee Stallion Shares “Good News” Tracklist Feat. Popcaan, Big Sean, Young Thug

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop her new album with a star-studded guest list.

The sexy rapper dropped the tracklist for her upcoming debut studio album, Good News, which features 17 tracks from some of the industry’s best. The Album is set to be released on Friday, November 20, features Dababy- Cry Baby, City Girl – Do it on the Tip, SZA- Freaky Girls, Big Sean & 2 Chainz- Go Crazy, and Young Thug – Don’t Stop.

Lil Durk- Movie, Popcaan- intercourse, Mustard, and Yung Thug are also part of the list, and there is a Savage remix featuring Beyonce.

In announcing the big news, Megan posted on twitter “through such a rough year I felt like we could all use a lil good news,” alongside a cover of the album that features the red-haired rapper when revealing the title and release date last week.

Megan has been in court this year fighting her record label for a predatory contract. She’s been in the news quite a lot lately as police investigate a shooting where rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in her feet while out earlier this year.

In spite of this, the rapper has experienced major success this year with Girls in the Hood, and WAP with Cardi B, as well as her Savage remix.

Good News tracklist.

1. Shots Fired

2. Circles

3. Cry Baby – ft. DaBaby

4. Do It On The Tip – ft. City Girls & Hot Girl Meg

5. Sugar Baby6. Movie – ft. Lil Durk

7. Freaky Girls – ft. SZA

8. Body

9. What’s New

10. Work That

11. Intercourse – ft. Popcaan & Mustard

12. Go Crazy – ft. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. Don’t Rock Me To Sleep

14. Outside

15. Savage Remix – ft. Beyoncé

16. Girls In The Hood

17. Don’t Stop – ft. Young Thug