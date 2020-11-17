50 Cent Reacts To Lil Wayne Gun Charge, Told Him To Beg Trump For Help Beating Charge

50 Cent is advising Lil Wayne to get help from soon to be former President Trump to beat his weapon charges.

Ever the troll, 50 Cent has advised Lil Wayne to seek help from his President Donald Trump after it was revealed that the popular rapper is facing gun charges. At one point, both men endorsed Donald Trump for the win but eventually, Fifty changed his mind after widespread condemnation of his decision.

Lil Wayne did not budge with his choice even after facing a potential breakup with his girlfriend. Like many other fans, Fifty was left scratching his head after the charges became apparent. Some fans are wondering why Wayne didn’t strike a deal when he endorsed the 45th President.

He even posed for a picture with him and said that he was supporting Trump because of his Platinum Plan for Black Americans which promised to bridge the gap for African Americans. On Instagram, 50 Cent shared his advice for Wayne, which included getting Trump on the phone to try and get everything sorted out.

Using a picture of a TMZ headline, he said, “Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. Get that fool on the phone. They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump. ABC for life tomorrow 10pm.”

Even though Fifty appears to make light of the situation if convicted, Lil Wayne faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, told HotNewHipHop that he was charged for having possession of a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. They further stated that there has been no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. The charge actually arises because he has a previous felony, which prevents him from having possession of any firearm.

They are also hopeful that the matter will not result in any jail time as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett stated that there is, “’Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment.'”