Serani’s “No Games” Certified Gold In The UK

Serani mines gold in the UK.

Another Dancehall track has been certified Gold in the United Kingdom. Serani’s “No Games,” which was given new life after being featured on Eminem’s track ‘Farewell’ earlier this year, has sold 400,000 copies in the UK. It’s been certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry. The track was released in 2008 and was certified Silver in 2017.

Serani used Instagram to share the news with his fans. “I’m simply amazed and honored that my international hit single “No Games” was recently certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry for sales of more than 400,000 in the UK only. A special thank you to all my fans, support team, and everyone who has purchased this single. #seranimusic #gold #somewhereinjamaica #7venzmedia #vibe #jamaica #explore #nogames,” he posted.

One of the first people to congratulate him was Bounty killer, who said, “Congratulations bredda.”

After its release In 2008, the song made a strong debut and was featured on top global charts like the Billboard R&B and Hip-Hop top 100 charts. Serani has released two albums in his career so far. They are No Games in 2009 and It’s Serani in 2012. He’s also expected to release his first live music album, Love on a Piano soon.

Serani spoke with the Jamaica Gleaner about the song’s success.

“The work with that song is done, as it is, No Games is a classic, and it has made it to a point I never ever dreamed to have such a powerful song,” he said. He added that he’s still surprised at the success of the hit, considering he’s been a musician for the last 20 years, and this one seems to be the standout track for him.

He described the success as “a milestone, it is my first single that has reached this high status and in the United Kingdom (UK), which does not have as many persons as the United States.”

He also opened up about not being able to perform in the UK, where the song is doing so well. While he’s not quite sure why his visa application continued to be denied, he remains hopeful that he will soon be able to perform in that country.

“My record is [a] clean record, but I have not been granted a visa, I was denied. I am hoping I will soon be able to return there,” he said.

He’s keeping himself busy and revealed that he is currently working with Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy on the song titled Secrets, which features Jeremih. His latest work features a collaboration with Bounty Killer and Agent Sasco titled Conspiracy Theory.

He had some advice for those trying to make it in the competitive genre: “My advice to artistes is to study the business: the work that others before you have invested, as well as who listens to you,” he said.