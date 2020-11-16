Romeich Addresses Backlash Over Shenseea’s Miami Event Dubbed COVID ‘Superspreader’

Shenseea’s manager Romeich is pushing back at critics for calling her recent Florida party performances ‘superspreader’ of the Covid-19 virus that has left more than 235,000 people dead and millions infect.

The “Blessed” artiste can be seen over the weekend, promoting various parties that she is performing at. Many videos of jam packed crowds and even a fan hugging the artiste were shared on her Instagram stories over the weekend.

The event Breeze hit the local news as reporters from ABC 10 News reported on the party as an example of why the state is experiencing high rates of covid, including deaths. The news report says the county that Shenseea visited, Miami Dade, had 7th highest rate of Covid spikes in that state.

But Romeich, in a Zip FM interview, says enforcing protocols is not his or his artiste’s responsibility.

“We’re artiste, we are management that we get booked, someone booked us for just for a show and we asked if it is ok if the show be kept in their area and they approve it,” Romeich said. “I don’t see we are doing anything illegal. First of all, the promoter got his permits as well as police officers were at this venue working. It is not our duty to let persons of a event follow protocol whether dem do a social distancing or wear their mask. That is the duty of the promoter.”

He added that his team adjusted their ways of operating since the pandemic started. “My duty is to promote my talent and let her perform for her fans and leave in a safe manner,” he continues. “Shenseea came almost at the close of the event. She performed, and walk straight into the venue, went straight to the stage, showtime started, another artiste performed, called her up and after she performed she left.”

He said the artiste has also stopped doing meet and greets as she normally did. “We normally come and do meet and greet and so but we stop,” Romeich added. “On her story, Shenseea can be seen performing, and she also shared snaps of the many gifts she received. Only one story that she reposted of fan hugging her showed her interacting closely with people.

Meanwhile, Romeich says the artiste have been booked for many other events in Atlanta, the Tri-State area.

He said that they were let into the United States with full disclosures to the authorities that they were in the country to perform and received no objections on that note. He added that he respects and abides by the laws, especially those in Jamaica, where parties remain banned.